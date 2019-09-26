FRANKLIN — The Cajun Coast Visitors & Convention Bureau is hosting the 2nd Annual Bayou Bake-Off at Harvest Moon Fest on Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Lamppost located at 735 Main Street in Franklin.
Categories for the Bake-off include Brownies/Candy/Cookies, Pie/Cobbler/Custard and Cake/Cupcakes.
Check in is from 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Judging will begin at 11 a.m. Winners will be announced at 1 p.m. Winners must be in attendance.
Scoring will be based on presentation, appropriate texture, taste, consistency and overall impression.
Contestants must be amateurs and all ages are encouraged to participate. Entries must be home cooked and not store bought. More than one entry is acceptable.
Desserts must be prepared in a sanitary manner, completely cooked and no items must need refrigeration.
Six items are needed for cupcakes. Twelve items are needed for brownies, candy and cookies. Pies, cobblers, custards and cakes must include the entire dessert.
Entries must be clearly marked with contestant’s name and name of dessert in a sealed container with a recipe. Containers should also be labeled. With permission, recipes may be used for promotions of the Cajun Coast or Harvest Moon Fest. If permission is not granted, it will not affect your opportunity to win.
Contestants may work as a team but only one award will be given to the team.
Desserts may be picked up after the awards. Any leftovers after 2 pm become the property of the Cajun Coast Visitors & Convention Bureau and Harvest Moon Fest.
The Bureau reserves the right to use photos, names, images, videos and relevant quotes in promotion of the parish and Harvest Moon Fest.
For a complete list of rules, visit https://www.cajuncoast.com/event/21st-annual-harvest-moon-festival.