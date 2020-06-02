For three years, New Iberia native and U.S. Navy veteran James Norman had no way to deal with the leaky roof at his house on Jane Street.
A hole in his living room roof had been a constant burden, and then two more popped up in the house he had been living in for more than a decade.
When he got an estimate to fix the roof, he was told that the repairs would cost around $20,000.
“I said I don’t have 20 cents, much less $20,000,” Norman said Tuesday morning.
Norman said the only money that could have been used for the repairs had to go to his wheelchair-bound wife’s medical care, but after explaining the problem to employees at Jim Olivier’s Roofing Louisiana, he was told about a nationwide program that repairs roofs for veterans.
“They told me it hasn’t been done yet in New Iberia and they would be happy to do it for me,” Norman said.
The program was the Owens Corning National Roof Deployment Project. Representative for Owens Corning Rick Burnett said the roof deployment project allows the company to partner with platinum contractors like Jim Olivier’s Roofing Louisiana to help veterans across the country that are in need of roof repair.
“We had this opportunity for Mr. Norman and this is the first project we’ve done in Louisiana,” Burnett said. “We’re excited about this being the first one and are looking for other opportunities to help our veterans.”
The program has been active since 2016, and during that time has served just about 200 roofs all over the country.
Anna Olivier, owner of Jim Olivier’s Roofing Louisiana, said the company was more than happy to help Norman.
“It’s such a privilege that the first one in the state is here in Acadiana and New Iberia,” she said. The project culminated Tuesday afternoon, where Norman’s roof repairs took place in the morning and afternoon.
The relief Norman felt as a result of the project was hard to describe.
“It’s hard to find the words, I was just so happy,” he said.