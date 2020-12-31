National Historic District plans in the works for downtown

Mayor Freddie DeCourt’s Master Plan for New Iberia holds several plans in the works for the city’s historic downtown.
Some of the projects have already been in the works by New Iberia city government, like restoring vacant portions of New Iberia’s downtown with pocket parks. Other projects hope to expand the usage of the Bayou Teche and help locals and tourists alike with waterway accessibility.
Other projects are more in line with the kinds being used for each district in New Iberia like streetscaping, crosswalks and maintenance improvements for the historic district.
Projects for the National Historic District will include:
1. Wayfinding signage that will strategically locate a series of signs to direct and orient visitors and tourists to destinations, parks, parking and public amenities in the downtown area.
2. District map kiosks that will provide informational brochures to showcase historic buildings, recreational trails and historic districts. It will be designed to be consistent with historic branding strategies.
3. ADA crosswalk upgrades at every downtown street intersection, which will improve accessible circulation and give drivers more visibility of pedestrians.
4. Civic Center Marina and pocket park that will include a large vessel docking facility for transient boaters. The project is planned to encourage new boating focused events and festivals as well as new parking spots at the civic center. The pocket park will include picnic tables, benches and lighting.
5. St. Peter streetscaping and parking striping that will provide street planters and parking stripes on St. Peter Street from Jefferson Street to Center Street. The project is intended to beautify the St. Peter Street area and encourage new business.
6. Water quality testing pier that will allow boaters with septic systems to properly empty the septic systems and provide a water quality monitoring system to test water quality. Existing floating restrooms and sanitary pumps will be moved to behind city hall.
This is one in a series of proposed projects from Mayor Freddie DeCourt’s recently proposed Master Plan district projects that were recently unveiled.