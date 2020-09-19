The Louisiana National Guard will be offering free COVID-19 testing in several areas this week, with Teche Area sites to operate on Monday and Thursday.
On Monday, testing will be available at the St. Martinville Health Unit, 303 W. Port St. On Thursday, the testing site will be set up at the Iberia Parish Health Unit, 715 Weldon St.
Testing will also be available in Lafayette on Friday, at the Lafayette Parish Health Unit, 220 W. Willow St.
The test is a self-administered nasal swab test and is open to anyone 5 years of age or older. Testing results should be available online within three to five days.
All testing sites will be open from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Face masks are required.
For those wanting a test, pre-registration is preferred, but on-site registration is available. To pre-register, go to www.DoINeedaCOVID19Test.com. Registrants will need a phone number and email address to complete pre-registration.
Testing sites may close due to bad weather conditions.