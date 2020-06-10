In a Twitter post Wednesday, the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) announced that it will no longer allow the display of the Confederate flag at its events or properties.
"The presence of the confederate flag at NASCAR events runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry," the statement read. "Bringing people together around a love for racing and the community that it creates is what makes our fans and sport special."
On Monday, driver Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr. — the only African-American driver currently on the NASCAR circuit — said that it was time for the flag to go.
"No one should feel uncomfortable when they come to a NASCAR race," Wallace said during an interview with CNN. "So it starts with Confederate flags. Get them out of here. They have no place for them."
Wallace and Richard Petty Motorsports, his team, revealed a #BlackLivesMatter paint scheme for the No. 43 Chevrolet he will drive Wednesday night in a race at Virginia's Martinsville Speedway.
The move to eradicate the Confederate flag from NASCAR is not a new one. For years, the flag has not been allowed as part of any official NASCAR merchandise or marketing, to include individual vehicle paint or design schemes.
In 2012, the organization scrapped the idea of having pro golfer Bubba Watson drive a copy of the General Lee, a car made famous on “The Dukes of Hazzard” television show, on a parade lap before a race in Phoenix because of the Confederate flag painted on the car's roof.
Several years later, in 2015, then-Chairman Brian France proposed a ban on the flag, but the scope of the ban and the immediate pushback from fans derailed that effort.