Narcisse gets trip of lifetime after being named Youth of Year

Zykeiveyun Jaheim “Shrimp” Narcisse got the trip of a lifetime after being chosen as the 2021 Acadiana Youth of the Year by the Boys and Girls Club.
After being named for the award in March, Narcisse said he was given the opportunity by the organization to head to Las Vegas to see the UFC fight between Conor McGregor and Acadiana’s own Dustin Poirier.
“The foundation asked me if I wanted to go, and when I told my momma she thought I was joking,” Narcisse said with a laugh. “My mom thought no but then she called and got in touch with them and we got to go”
The trip was a first for the recent Westgate High School graduate and New Iberia native.
“We had a great time,” he said. “I got to see the fight. I didn’t get to meet Dustin for an autograph but it was a great experience.”
Narcisse’s time in Las Vegas was new for him not only because of the national event, but also because he got to see a new part of the country for the first time.
“It was a really new experience for me. I got to see mountains and we don’t have those here,” he said.
Narcisse has served as a staff member at the New Iberia chapter of the Boys and Girls Club for almost two years, and said he’s planning to head to South Louisiana Community College next to get a degree in business management.
After receiving the Acadiana Youth of the Year award, he also represented the Boys and Girls Clubs of Acadiana at the Louisiana State Youth of the Year competition in April.
All in all, Narcisse said he was grateful for the experience and getting to know those who made the trip with him.
“It was a great experience, I’m really glad I got to go,” he said.