LOREAUVILLE — It’s hard to believe it’s been a year already, but it is almost time for the second annual “Christmas in the Village” celebration.
The first event, held in 2018, was the first effort of the Loreauville Community Project, a group formed to sponsor events aimed at raising funds to improve life in Loreauville for its residents. In addition to several successful community gatherings, the group is also responsible for new playground equipment dedicated over the summer in Loreauville Park.
The LCP crew has been busy getting ready for this year’s event. In addition to the lighting of the village Christmas tree Saturday evening, the group lit up the front of Loreauville High School Thursday night.
“That was another LCP project,” Mayor Brad Clifton said. “We strung lights along the oaks in front of the school and had a little get together to light them up.”
This year’s event will also feature musical performances from some of the artists who contributed to a “Christmas in the Village” CD that will be released soon, Clifton said.
“We’re gonna have the debut of some of the songs from the CD,” Clifton said. “John Anthony will do a song, and Corey Ledet. It’s all Loreauville people.”
Another addition will be a craft village where 25 local vendors will offer their wares for sale to attendees.
“Of course, we’ll still have the roasted marshmallows, and food and drinks,” Clifton said. “We’re adding some games this year for the kiddos, plus we’ll have Santa pics and ornaments for sale.”
Proceeds from the event go toward the LCP’s other projects throughout the year, including end of school and back to school parties in the park and other efforts as the opportunities present themselves.
The “Christmas in the Village” celebration will start at 6 p.m. Saturday in front of the Loreauville town hall on Main Street.