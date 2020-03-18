‘Music Man’ rescheduled for late April, May by IPAL

Due to the Coronavirus threat, the Iberia Performing Arts League Board of Directors has decided to reschedule the remaining productions of the spring musical “The Music Man.”
The March 19 through 22 shows are rescheduled to April 30 through May 3. Shows scheduled for March 26 through 29 are rescheduled to May 7 through May 10.
Those who presently have a physical ticket for March 19-22 shows can retain the ticket and use it the same night in the same seat during April 30- May 3. Those who presently have tickets March 26-29 shows can retain the ticket and use it the same night in the same seat during May 7-10.
Those who have purchased tickets online will be automatically refunded their purchase by brownpapertickets.com. Others wishing a refund immediately can go to the agency at which they purchased a ticket to obtain a refund. Season ticket holders or others with tickets can email ipal@cox.net or call the IPAL office at 364-6114.
IPAL said in a prepared statement that emails will be sent concerning future plans and asks those interested to contact the group with any questions they may have about the rescheduling of the production.
“We at IPAL hope you and your family stay well through this challenging time,” according to the statement. “We look forward to seeing you at our future productions. Thank you for your support.”