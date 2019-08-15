Music, food and street fair highlight Delcambre Shrimp Festival

DELCAMBRE — The 69th annual Delcambre Shrimp Festival gets into full gear this week with a full schedule of live music, food and street fair rides for the kids.
The five-day festival features national recording artists and lots of tasty food, as well as participants who come from all around the area to take part in the fun. Delcambre is known as a hub for the shrimp industry and the festival is put on yearly to celebrate the town’s main economic driver.
The fall shrimp season began Monday off Louisiana’s coast in Zones 1 and 2.
Event-goers will be treated to a performance from zydeco accordionist Chris Ardoin Friday and national recording country artist Craig Morgan Saturday.
Friday will feature other live music performances from Louisiana Red and 2 in the Chamber. Krossfyre, Ole Whiskey Revival and Mike Dean are slated for Saturday performances.
On Saturday, gates open at 9 a.m. for an all-day fais-do-do with DJ Homer Stelly. The Shrimp Cook-off begins at 9 a.m., followed by firefighter water fights at 10 a.m. Concessions open at 11 a.m.
The street fair will be open all week with unlimited rides available for a $25 bracelet daily (two sessions Saturday, each needing a separate bracelet, from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and then 5 p.m.-11 p.m.).
The festival closes Sunday with a Fishermen’s Mass at the Shrimp Festival Building at 10 a.m., which will be followed by the traditional blessing of the fleet at 11 a.m. A fais-do-do will start at noon feturing music from Ryan Foret.