A man wanted for murder of a Lafayette woman and allegedly on parole tried to give police a fake name when he was caught during a "burglary in process" call Tuesday afternoon.
New Iberia police said around 2:45 p.m., they responded to the burglary call on the 1700 block of Julia Street. They noticed forced entry and determined the suspect was still inside.
Police called in a K-9 unit and backup, surrounding the house and commanded the suspect to leave the house. Police said he eventually surrendered and police were able to take him into custody.
When they asked for his name, the suspect said "Cory Johnson."
During processing, the suspect asked to talk to a detective regarding a murder on Friday in Lafayette.
Lafayette Police had a warrant out for Jason Provost, Sr., as police says he allegedly shot Mary Elizabeth Faulk 37, of Lafayette on the 100 block of E. Gilman Street on Friday. Lafayette police said Faulk died from a gunshot wound.
After detectives from the New Iberia Police Department talked to the suspect, they determined he was actually Provost and was wanted on charges of second-degree murder. Police said Provost admitted to giving a fake name.
Police said Provost was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail for unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, resisting an officer by providing false identification, the second-degree murder warrant and other probation and parole warrants.
John is a two-time national columnist of the year and AP award-winner in Texas and New York for breaking news, videos and sports. He earned the Thomas J. Bulson Investigative Journalism award and has appeared on CNBC's American Greed, FOX and CNN.