New Iberia has lots of landscapes and architecture to draw the eye, but more and more murals have become given a shot of artistic rejuvenation to the city to give over the past few years.
Mostly concentrated in downtown New Iberia where several revitalization efforts are underway, local and national artists have contributed to art projects in New Iberia that represent the historic and cultural aspects of the Queen City on the Teche.
Symbols of the City
Local artist Paul Schexnayder finished a new mural on Bank Street near Catholic High School last week that he says has taken on a different meaning during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Schexnayder said he had the design in mind for the mural for a long time, but has always wanted to expand it into a mural size project.
After a botched attempt at another location, Schexnayder said he found a building off Bank Street that he thought was perfect after taking his kids to school.
After getting approval from the property owner, the project commenced and took about three weeks from start to finish.
The mural depicts several symbols of New Iberia, highlighting the festivals and local events of the area.
As Schexnayder was painting during the COVID-19 outbreak, he said the mural can now serve as a reminder about what makes the local community so great while Louisiana’s stay-at-home order remains in effect.
Honoring a local icon
Schexnayder created another mural on Main Street in 2019, choosing to honor a local icon and her famous biscuits.
The artist created a mural honoring the legacy of Helen Johnson and her well-known restaurant, Helen’s Cafeteria.
The restaurant operated between 1976 and 1988 on West Main Street. Johnson, the owner of the business and the restaurant’s chef, was famous for her larger-than-average biscuits whose fame even made its way into out-of-state periodicals, according to her daughter.
Outside perspective
Vermont artist Mary Lacy came down to the Teche Area in 2017 to create a mural on Iberia Street near the Essanee Theater.
At the time, Lacy was painting murals all over America, and pitched the idea of a mural to building owners on Main Street of an alligator mural.
Although the project took longer than expected due to heavy rainfall, it was finalized in late 2017 with many local volunteers contributing to the painting.
Kings of industry
Schexnayder finished a mural on St. Peter Street in the United Methodist Church property in 2018.
The piece features five kings, each brandishing an item like a sugar cane stalk or bottle of Tabasco that symbolizes all of the industries and culture that defines New Iberia and Iberia Parish.
The mural was created after approval from the Methodist church and is now a mainstay on St. Peter Street.
Graffiti art
The owner of The Old Mill on Main Street opened his property to graffiti artists from around the region recently as part of his business plan for the property.
Already covered in part by graffiti, the former mill site serves as a backdrop for many photographers in the region, and in addition to fees charged for that, the owner hopes to turn the primarily intact front building on the site into a reception hall for weddings and other events as well.