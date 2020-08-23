For years, the old Super Shell gas station a t the corner of E. Main and S. Lewis streets has been a less than attractive entryway to New Iberia’s downtown.
Once a full-fledged auto service center, and later convenience store, the location has remained vacant for years, with its white paint peeling, grass overgrown and, occasionally, doors and windows open to the elements, hastening the structure’s decline.
But now, even though the building remains vacant, it will be a little more welcoming thanks to volunteers who are turning the chalky white exterior into a canvas. Local artists Paul Schexnayder and Tiffani Pellerin have pulled together a group of volunteers and a vision for the space that will create a landmark entryway for the city’s historic district.
According to the Iberia Parish Assessor’s records, the property has been in the family of former Iberia Parish Councilman Bernard Broussard for more than 25 years. Negotiations with the family were opened and, working with the family and the Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce, permission for the work was secured.
“We have been working with the owners for a while on this,” Pellerin said Saturday morning, beginning to paint details on what will eventually become a giant gumbo pot on the blank wall of the building that faces oncoming traffic along Main Street. “We were about to get started when the coronavirus hit, so it put things back a bit. But now we are going to get it done.”
Pellerin’s husband, businessman Josh Pellerin, was pitching in as well, cutting back the tangle of grass that had overtaken the concrete slab around the parking lot over the last decade or so.
“It was really bad along the back of the building,” Josh Pellerin said. “There were all kinds of wires and stuff hanging off there.”
He became involved in the project after a resident posted a picture of the building, calling it an “eyesore.” That led to conversations about what could be done to improve the appearance of the site and raising funds to make the work happen.
“The eyesore, as many call it, is basically the entrance to New Iberia’s historical district,” Pellerin said. “It’s the first step in your journey into our beautiful downtown area.”
Tiffany Pellerin and Schexnayder worked up sketches for the murals that will enhance the walls. On the front, a trompe l’oeil garage scene will recall the structure’s past, complete with the front views of two classic cars peeking out from the garage bays. On the side facing incoming traffic along E. Main Street, a giant gumbo pot is already outlined.
“It will be full of everything that New Iberia is famous for,” Pellerin said.