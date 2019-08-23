A new mural in downtown New Iberia pays tribute to a beloved community figure who filled the bellies of more than a few local residents with delicious biscuits that still make some in the area salivate.
Local artist Paul Schexnayder has spent several weeks working on a mural commemorating the legacy of Helen Johnson and her well-known restaurant, Helen’s Cafeteria.
The restaurant operated between 1976 and 1988 on West Main Street. Johnson, the owner and of the business and the restaurant’s chef, was famous for her larger-than-average biscuits whose fame even made their way into out-of-state periodicals, according to her daughter.
The mural on the wall of a building on West Main Street shows Johnson holding a plate of her biscuits, with an even larger biscuit depicted next to her.
Angela Johnson, Helen’s daughter, said her mother had worked for 11 years in the cafeteria at Dauterive Hospital. The food Johnson made became so popular that she decided to go into business for herself. Helen Johnson died in 2006.
Schexnayder said he was looking around town for a new place to do a new mural, and got connected to Angela Johnson through community activity Phebe Hayes.
“I was looking for something kind of easy and quick to do because of the hot weather, and it all kind of worked out,” Schexnayder said.
The recipe for the famous biscuits was actually Angela Johnson’s grandmother’s recipe that had been handed down to Helen Johnson. Although Angela Johnson said many people still ask her if she can replicate the famous biscuits, she responds that she’s never cooked them a day in her life.
The restaurant closed in 1988, after a downturn in the oil economy. Angela Johnson said many of Helen’s patrons were from the Port of Iberia, and the restaurant was hit when those jobs were lost.
Angela Johnson said she was made aware of the mural after Schexnayder called her about it. The portrait of Johnson comes from a postcard that Angela gave to Schexnayer for the mural.
Angela said he wanted to keep the secret as a surprise for her family until its completion. Her son, however, drove in the area at night and discovered it in progress. When he told Angela about the mural, the two shared a tearful moment.