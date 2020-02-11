MRO Holdings to purchase Acadiana Regional Airport-based AvEx

MRO Holdings Inc. has announced its intent to purchase an Iberia Parish-based company.
The company said in a prepared statement that Aviation Exteriors Louisiana, or AvEx, an aircraft exterior paint operation in New Iberia, will soon be purchased by MRO Holdings. Founding in 1990, AvEx offers full paint services on wide and narrow body aircrafts in a state of the art, three-hangar paint facility.
“We continue to find areas to invest to support our customers’ needs over the long-term. This acquisition adds to our growing US MRO footprint and is very complementary to our current airframe maintenance and modification capabilities,” MRO Holdings CEO Greg Colgan said in the statement. “The team at AvEx brings significant paint credibility and experience. We’re excited to complete the due diligence process and move towards finalizing the purchase and integration.”
“We look forward to joining the MRO Holdings team in the near future,” AvEx President Raymond Bernard said. “The Avex team has taken great pride in building this operation into a world-class provider, and MROH will be a great partner for our employees and our customers.”
With the completion of the AvEx acquisition, MROH plans to expand its paint operations to 10 dedicated paint lines by the end of 2020. That will be in addition to the 70-plus lines of maintenance and modification services planned for 2020.
Located at the Acadiana Regional Airport, AvEx has grown and diversified to meet customers’ unique and challenging requirements, according to the statement. The company’s three hangar campus supports the commercial, military and VIP aviation markets.
With customers from every continent and a deeply-ingrained work ethic focused on safety and quality, AvEx continues to exceed customer expectations ensuring the company as the leader in aviation exterior painting, according to the statement.
MRO Holdings Inc., located in Dallas, is a world-class aircraft maintenance and modification provider with a focus on long term solutions for the aviation industry, the statement said.
The company provides over 8 million man-hours of aircraft maintenance and modification services for many of the largest and most respected air carriers in the industry, making them the largest provider in the Americas and third largest in the world. The company currently operates three airframe heavy maintenance and modification facilities: Aeroman in El Salvador, Flightstar in Jacksonville, Florida and TechOpsMX in Queretaro, Mexico. In addition, MRO Holdings has launched a comprehensive technical solutions company called MRO Solutions.