The Iberia Parish Special Olympics’ track and field event kicked off Friday with a moving ceremony that saw athletes from across Iberia Parish participating in a parade at the New Iberia Senior High School football and track stadium.
Although there was a chilly start to the day, a large crowd turned out to the eary morning opening, packing themselves in the bleachers to witness special needs athletes on their day to shine.
Opening ceremonies for the event began at 9 a.m., and following team signups a large number of primarily school-aged athletes participated.
“We want to thank everyone for coming out and braving the weather,” an organizer said during the event.
Almost every school in Iberia Parish was represented, with athletes for each school marching in a parade around the track field to thunderous applause.
Iberia Parish Superintendent of Schools Carey Laviolette was among those present for the event, as were North Lewis Principal Tim Rosamond and NISH Principal Curt Landry.
Organizations from the community that have supported the event included Jason Landry, Ken Munnerlyn and the Marching Men of Iberia, Dr. Donald Voorhies, Robert Romero, Wal-Mart Distribution Center, the Berry Queens, NISH volleyball, the Jacquettes, Iberia Parish school district retirees, elementary PE teachers, and the Iberia Parish special education teachers, organizers said.