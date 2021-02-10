Motions heard in suit over St. Martinville mayor’s veto power

ST. MARTINVILLE — After a two-month continuance, lawyers representing the city of St. Martinville and the city’s mayor were in court again Tuesday morning for a motions hearing in the suit filed to decide whether or not the mayor has the power of veto.
After the hearing, the issue was still clear as mud with another hearing set for Feb. 26 to determine whether or not attorney John Milton will be able to present the 20 witnesses he has requested to detail the poor treatment and disrespect shown to Mayor Melinda Mitchell during her tenure. But 16th Judicial District Judge Anthony Saleme did approve a motion from St Martinville City Legal Counsel Allan Durand severing the decision of whether or not the city’s charter allows for the mayor to exercise a veto in legislation from the other issues Milton has raised.
Saleme denied a second motion from Durand aimed to limit the witnesses at the trial over the issue, which is set for March 4, to those with information relevant to the specific legal issue at hand.
Milton argued that the letter of the law is only one part of the decision, and that the other witnesses — including former St. Martinville Chief Administrative Officer Shedrick Berard, a former state senator who is slated to testify about the intent of changes to the Lawrason Act, and other supporters of Mitchell.
“How the city of St. Martinville has been running is counter to good government,” Milton said.
Durand, on the other hand, said that the letter of the law is what is at issue.
“He can call them (the witnesses), but the relevance objections will come hot and heavy,” Durand told Saleme during the hearing. “If they are allowed, I will have a bunch of rebuttal witnesses. I doubt the case could be heard in a day, even two days.”
The request for a summary judgment on whether or not the city’s charter allows for the mayor to veto city council actions came about after the St. Martnville City Council voted to make the mayor’s job a part-time position beginning at the start of the next mayoral term. Mitchell rejected the idea, invoking the veto.
Mitchell said that changes to the Lawrason Act, the state’s basic template for municipal government, allowed for powers not specifically addressed in the city’s special legislative charter to be used.
The St. Martinville charter does not address the veto directly, but it does address the mayor’s role in the legislative process, allowing for the mayor to cast the deciding vote in case of a tie in the council.
To address the witness issue, Saleme set a hearing for Feb. 26 in New Iberia to hear witnesses and determine if they are relevant to the case at hand prior to the trial on March 4.