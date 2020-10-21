ST. MARTINVILLE — The St. Martinville City Council let a motion die Monday night that would have had the city reimburse Mayor Melinda Mitchell for her attorney fees that will be incurred as she fights against the council’s request for a summary judgement declaring that the city charter does not give the mayor veto power.
District 4 Councilman Juma Johnson brought the motion to add the item to Monday night’s agenda, but neither of the two other councilmen present — District 1 Councilman Mike Fuselier and District 2 Councilman Craig Prosper — would second the motion.
“If it doesn’t have a second, we move on,” Prosper said.
City Legal Counsel Allan Durand said he has requested a hearing on the motion for summary judgement on Nov. 6. At a “Informative Town Hall Meeting” this weekend, Lafayette attorney John Milton told the crowd that he would be coming to St. Martinville, hinting that he would be representing Mitchell or at least her side of the argument over the order.
Milton had previously represented Mitchell’s husband, Lawrence “Nanny” Mitchell, in some of his court appearances relating to a restraining order Prosper sought and won against him.
The council also heard from another Lafayette attorney, Steven Lanza, who is representing the estate of former Evangeline Mobile Home Park owner Mark Brignac.
Brignac and the council had been at loggerheads over work to be done to the electrical infrastructure at the park for years. Although the city did previously replace power poles and lines along one side of the park, the lines and poles on the other side were not able top be repaired because city Public Works supervisors said oversized mobile homes had been moved into lots designed for older, smaller homes, blocking the utility easement.
The argument over the remaining work — and, more specifically, who would pay for it — has gone on for the last two years.
Brignac died earlier this year. Lanza is now representing the mobile home park and Brignac’s estate.
Lanza said he was surprised that the discussion of the mobile home park issue was still on the agenda. He said he had been informed the item had been postponed because of the delivery last week of a voluminous dump of Prosper’s emails which had been requested under a public records request. Lanza said he was surprised to find at the last moment that it was scheduled for discussion.
“We have been waiting on this since 2019,” Lanza said. “We have already found deficiencies regarding documents not attached to emails. I thought the council would prefer to do a review and allow for us to work collaboratively. When I heard today that we had been put back on the agenda and saw the volume of that document, that’s just not fair.”
Lanza claimed that he could have invoked the penalties allowed under the state’s public record law, but Durand said he had responded to Lanza in the time required under the law.
“I faxed him two days after Mr. Brignac died and said that if I did not hear back, I would assume this request was no longer needed,” Durand said Tuesday. “I did not hear back from Mr. lanza until August.”
Durand said that the city fully intends to comply the records request. The discussion of the issues with the park was tabled until the council’s next meeting.
The council also heard from former Mayor Eric Martin and New Iberia architect Paul Allain about a proposal to prepare a master plan for the city’s Festival Grounds.
“We passed that bond for recreational use, and when I saw the development of a pecan shed into a million-dollar restaurant, I think we need to go forth with this,” Prosper said. “Without a plan, we have nothing to show people.”
“That piece of property brings everyone together,” Martin said. “I think it’s a good project for the city to take on.”
Allain pointed out that there is already infrastructure on which to expand and base a more detailed plan for the site.
“You already have a pavilion on site and have a building there,” Allain said. “With Freddie DeCourt and Jane Braud in New Iberia’s downtown district, they have written lots of grants and have been very successful with it.”
Fuselier initiated a discussion asking the council to support Amendment 1 on the upcoming Nov. 3 ballot, which states that the Louisiana Coinstitution does not include any reference to abortion. That discussion touched off some very emotional debate, with Fuselier at one point reciting the preamble to the U.S Constitution to make the point that he was arguing over policy, not religion.
The council moved on without taking any action on the discussion.