Mosquito District schedules spraying times for this week

Recent heavy rains, scattered thunderstorms and persistent showers have been taking their toll on outdoor activities while at the same time fueling a population explosion among floodwater mosquitoes in Iberia Parish and across southwest Louisiana.
With the latter in mind, the Iberia Parish Mosquito Abatement District is swinging into action again with aerial spraying operations starting today and scheduled through Thursday.
“We are aware of the nuisance and discomfort these mosquitoes cause. Rest assured operations will persist to arrest these populations,” a spokesman for the district said in a prepared statement on Monday.
The spokesman also urged residents to avoid outdoor activity when mosquitoes are most active.
Generally, spraying begins around sunset and continues for approximately 1 ½ hours. During those periods, anyone who wishes to avoid all exposure to chemicals in the designated spraying areas to refrain from outdoor activities.
Also, do not look up to follow the flight of the low-flying aircraft.
Today’s spraying, weather permitting, will be in the Hubertville and Jeanerette areas, according to the prepared statement. Those areas include Little Valley Road, Alta Drive, Hubertville Road, Jeanerette, Linden Road, East U.S. 90 and all points in between.
On Wednesday, IPMAD turns its attention to spray the Sugar Oaks and Loreauville areas, according to the schedule. The focus will be on Sugar Oaks, Daspit, InterLaken, Vida Shaw, Loreauville, Ed Broussard and Gondron.
On Thursday, spraying operations are scheduled for Laurent and Grand Marais, specifically Rynella, Migues, Lydia, Weeks Island Road, College Road, Collins Roads, Cora Lane and all points in between.
IPMAD officials urge resident who must be outdoors during those periods to wear insect repellent and to cover exposed skin.
IPMAD officials noted that if residents have any questions or mosquito-related problems, call the office at 365-4933 or visit www.iberiaparishgovernment.com and click on “Mosquito Control.”
For more information about the West Nile virus and other mosquito-borne diseases and pesticides for mosquito control go to www.cdc.gov and www.epa.gov.
After hours, questions can be director to IPMAD Director Herff Jones at 380-7140.