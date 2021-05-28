Morris to receive one of six 2021 Meritus Credit Union Scholarships

Thomas Morris, a newly minted graduate of Catholic High School in New Iberia, has been selected to receive one of six 2021 Meritus Credit Union Scholarships awarded to graduating seniors.
Morris has a 4.0 GPA and 31 ACT score. Although he is still narrowing down his choices for college, Morris plans to pursue a degree in biomedical engineering or biochemistry.
“The main aspect of the biomedical field that interests me is its combination of the human body functions and technology,” Morris said in his scholarship application. “Society has already seen this combination in different inventions such as prosthetics and robotic limbs, which are becoming more efficient and precise as the years go by. These are only two examples of what can be achieved within this field, and I deeply want to add on to and explore its possibilities.”
In addition to his scholarship achievement, Morris was also selected as CHS Student of the Year.
“Morris’ vision to not only achieve academically but to also have a desire to give back to his community is what we believe earns him merit. We look forward to hearing about his continued success,” said Brian Leger, President/CEO of Meritus Credit Union.
Morris is the son of Jeannine and Scott Morris of Jeanerette. He graduated from Catholic High this month.