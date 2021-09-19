Morgan City mayor to ask for more parish money for housing female prisoners

FRANKLIN — Morgan City Mayor Lee Dragna is set to once again address the St. Mary Parish Council regarding housing parish prisoners in the city jail at Wednesday’s meeting.
Dragna appeared before the council last month to inform the council that the current agreement for housing prisoners in Morgan City was one the city could no longer afford.
The mayor said Morgan City has the only facility available that can house female prisoners in the parish, and that the current amount paid to the city by the parish was insufficient to cover the funds.
“I don’t think it’s proper that Morgan City pay for the parish’s prisoners while losing money,” Dragna said at the Aug. 28 meeting. “And it’s a considerable amount of money.”
St. Mary Parish Government paid a much lower rate than neighboring parishes that also make use of Morgan City’s jailing facilities, Dragna said, and asked during that meeting to increase the amount paid from $14 to $19 at a bare minimum.
Parish President David Hanagriff proposed an increase of $16, however, and the council decided to table the discussion for a future meeting.
Dragna will once again speak to the council regarding the topic on Wednesday.
In other business, the council is set to go into executive session to hear an oral report regarding the opioid litigation the parish is involved in.
The council will vote on a resolution establishing the cost per ton for the disposal of solid waste delivered and accepted by the parish. The resolution will be in accordance with the solid waste disposal agreement between St. Mary Parish and the municipalities of Morgan City, Franklin, Baldwin and Patterson.
The meeting takes place at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the St. Mary Parish Courthouse.