FRANKLIN — Morgan City Mayor Lee Dragna gave an ultimatum to the St. Mary Parish Council at Wednesday’s meeting: increase the amount paid to the city for housing prisoners or see an increase in the current rate.
Dragna has spoken to the parish council several times in recent months regarding the prisoners who are housed at the Morgan City jail. Dragna’s complaint is that the parish pays Morgan City $14 per prisoner, while the published rate for other parishes is $22 per prisoner.
Although the parish government is supposed to take up when the parish fiscal budget for the new year is approved, Dragna said more immediacy is required. In a letter Dragna submitted to the parish council, Dragna said he was giving a 30 days notice to come to an agreement about a new rate.
If no agreement can be reached within those 30 days, Morgan City will increase the rate from $14 to $22 per prisoner for St. Mary Parish, he said.
“We’re giving you 30 days ,if we don’t have an agreement we will bill you our published rate of $22,” Dragna said. “As the mayor I’ve talked to the council and we cannot and will not bear the burden of the parish that we are not supposed to bear.”
Parish President David Hanagriff said that he had already agreed to increase the prisoner rate from $14 to $16 to all jails in the paish.
“Every mayor was happy and thrilled that it was taking place except Morgan City,” Hanagriff said. “I don’t appreciate you coming here threatening the council or anyone else.”
As for the rate, Hanagriff said that there were subsidies the parish provided for Morgan City, although he did not name any.
“This is St. Mary Parish,” Hanagriff said. “We work together in St. Mary Parish. We subsidize things for the city and the city subsidizes for us, we’re supposed to work together on this.”
Dragna responded that he was simply putting the parish government on notice.
“I put you on notice, that’s it,” Dragna said. “If we don’t have an agreement the only thing i can do is charge you with the published rate. I can’t just make up a rate, that’s the published rate. That’s what we charge everyone else.”
“Morgan City doesn’t want anything that’s unreasonable,” Dragna added. “But we don’t want to get dragged through the coal for the next three or four months.”
The issue became important due to Morgan City having the only nearby facility that can adequately house female prisoners. The mayor said everything from healthcare to food costs has gone up recently, and the municipality could no longer handle losing the amount it subsidizes to the parish government.