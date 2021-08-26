FRANKLIN – Morgan City Mayor Lee Dragna gave a polite warning to the St. Mary Parish Council that something will have to change regarding their agreement to house female parish prisoners in the city’s jail.
Dragna said Morgan City government has been looking to curtail expenses over the past six months, and found that the city is losing a lot of money in housing female prisoners for St. Mary Parish Government.
“I don’t think it’s proper that Morgan City pay for the parish’s prisoners while losing money,” Dragna said. “And it’s a considerable amount of money.”
Dragna said Morgan City houses the vast majority of female prisoners in the parish, and that comes with extra expenses due to purchasing extra products and finding female jailers.
He added that the parish pays Morgan City $14 per prisoner, when $19 is needed to break even for the city.
Dragna proposed to Parish President David Hanagriff that the parish pay $19 in addition to a 1 percent increase per year.
“It’s costing us a lot of money,” Dragna said. “Our jail is in the negative and we tracked it back to this.”
Hanagriff said that Dragna’s proposal was a “reasonable” one, but proposed that the parish pay $16 per prisoner in a new agreement for the year, and a new deal could be worked out during budget talks for the next fiscal year.
Hanagriff added that the same increase would be made for municipal jails in Franklin, Berwick and Patterson, and after consulting with the mayors of those municipalities Hanagriff said all were pleased with the increase.
“We’re all in this together,” Hanagriff said to Dragna. “Hopefully we can prove that.”
Dragna said that the situation was “dire” for Morgan City because they are the only facility equipped to house female prisoners.
“I cannot go back to my council and say we can’t break even,” Dragna said. “We can’t ask the people of Morgan City to lose money.”
Hanagriff’s resolution for a $16 increase for municipal jails was tabled to a future meeting.