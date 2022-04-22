The Bayou Teche Museum filled out all the way to Main Street as patrons of the institution turned out to support the annual Night at the Museum gala.
Museum Director Marcia Patout said more than 400 people turned out to the event, which comprised the museum, Sliman Theater and the newly renovated Doc Voorhies Wing. A tent was also stationed on one lane of Main Street, detouring traffic Wednesday evening.
“It’s turned out better than we hoped,” Patout said. “Rescheduling it to the spring was worrying because there’s 10 million things going on but we’re very happy.”
The gala is one of the Bayou Teche Museum’s main funding sources, and first-time museum patrons were able to view an expansion of the museum that has been talked about for years.
The museum is currently in Phase 2 of a multi-phase project that will expand the museum to the Doc Voorhies Wing as well as add an additional space in the back that is still currently in construction.
One of the most anticipated exhibits for the new space will be a space dedicated to Iberia Parish native and former Gov. Kathleen Blanco. Although the Doc Voorhies Wing is not yet filled in with museum pieces, patrons could still walk through to see the result of a year of construction work.
Apart from the new features, gala patrons were able to enjoy catering from 12 restaurants as well as an auction hosted by State Sen. Fred Mills and former Speaker of the House Taylor Barras.
Some of the goodies available for the auction included a dinner for eight with Shaquille O’Neal, an item that started with an opening bid of $5,000 and finally sold for $12,600.
“That’s a whole used mobile home,” Mills said with a laugh.
Cathy Indest with the Bayou Teche Museum said at the event that the support of those attending as well as the many local businesses who have chipped in on the museum’s efforts was much appreciated.
“It’s amazing we have so many people in this community who support us, who are generous with their time and their means and we appreciate them,” Indest said.