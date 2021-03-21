More charges for man in underage sex arrest

A New Iberia man already charged with having sex with and providing marijuana to juveniles is now facing additional charges.
According to an IPSO spokeswoman, Gavin Guillot, 21, was arrested Thursday and charged with carnal knowledge of a juvenile and possession of pornography involving juveniles.
Previously, Guillot had been arrested on Feb. 4 on charges that he was having sex with a minor and videotaping the act in addition to giving the juvenile marijuana.
Detectives of the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous tip via Crime Stoppers on Feb. 3 that Guillot was in a sexual relationship with an underage juvenile and filming the sex acts, as well as providing the juvenile with narcotics. IPSO detectives and deputies located Guillot with the juvenile in Lydia. A small amount of suspected marijuana was in the room in which Guillot and the juvenile were sleeping.
During the investigation, Guillot admitted to deputies that he had sex with the juvenile and admitted to possession of the marijuana. Guillot confessed to the allegations against him and identified other juveniles he had engaged with in a sexual manner.
At that time, Guillot was arrested and booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on charges of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, possession of Schedule 1 narcotics, illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a juvenile, and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
He was released on $100,000 bond. He is currently still in jail awaiting a new bond to be set.
The spokeswoman said the investigation is ongoing and that more arrests are possible.
Anyone with additional information regarding this case are asked to contact the Iberia Parish
Sheriff’s Office at 337-369-3711 or IPSO Bureau of Investigations at 337-367-8702.