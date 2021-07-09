Eight blighted properties are up for public hearing after a decision made by the New Iberia City Council.
Each of the properties are located in the inner city of New Iberia between Districts 3 and 5. Although the process for a public hearing is only beginning, city staff has begun locating and notifying the property owners for the public hearing, where a decision will be made for the owners to either renovate the property to be in line with safety standards or designate the home for demolition.
The city of New Iberia has begun to tackle its blighted property problem more aggressively in recent years thanks to money from the city’s demolition funds.
The process is not an easy one, and takes several months to find property owners, designate the future of the property and begin preparing the home for demolition.
103 Doris Street
A house on Doris Street located right off Bank Avenue was put up for public hearing after a litany of safety concerns from property inspector Jimmy Landry.
“There’s a lot of rot, termite damage, the windows are busted,” Landry said at Tuesday’s meeting when he was asked to describe the state of the property.
For those living on Doris Street, the home is one of the first houses seen once someone turns from Bank Avenue, which likely causes issues for those living in the area.
Apart from that, Landry added that there has been complaints of trespassing in the area as well.
“I get complaints of people going in and out of it all the time,” he said.
136 W. Dale Street
Councilwoman Deedy Johnson-Reid said she was surprised the house at 136 W. Dale St. was still standing on a heavily trafficked area of District 5.
“I can’t believe it’s still there,” Johnson-Reid said.
The home is located right across the street from St. Edward Cemetery, only a few blocks from St. Edward Catholic Church in New Iberia.
Apart from obvious structural damage, Landry said there was a good deal of damage due to its surroundings.
“A tree fell across it,” he said.
515 Daigre Street
Although most of the homes presented to the council was listed due to deteriorating conditions or abandonment, the house at 515 Daigre St. seemed to also be burned down at some point.
Landry said the home caught fire in December of 2016 and has severe repair needs if the structure is to be saved.
“The house was burnt,” Landry said. “The inside all needs to be redone.”
The house is located in District 2 of New Iberia off of the main thoroughfare of Hopkins Street near St. Francis Diner.
714 Ann Street
The listed property on Ann Street is located a few blocks away from the Konriko Rice Mill.
The area is another heavily trafficked road in District 5, and the mobile can easly be seen by those driving through the area.
Landry said the structure is one of the few mobile homes on the list, and legal counsel Jeff Simon added that the home is assessed under a different name than the property owner.
“It’s a trailer, the roof is caving in,” Landry said, addressing the condition of the structure.
720 Hebert Street
Another mobile home listed for public hearing, the structure on Hebert Street is located off Hopkins Street in a small residential street.
The safety problems mentioned for the structure include the porch, which Landry said can’t even be walked on due to deteriorating conditions.
The roof of the mobile home was also mentioned to be coming off as well.
“It’s raining inside, the windows are broken,” Landry added.
809 Edna Street
The first of two homes on Edna Street listed for public hearing, city officials said local residents have been constantly upset at the conditions of both structures.
Edna Street is a small dead end street located off 20 Arpent Road in District 5.
Some of the problems associated with 809 Edna St. include a deteriorating front porch and broken windows.
“The porch is falling down, it’s dilapidated, the windows are gone,” Landry said. “The neighbors are hollering and screaming for this one and the next one.”
811 Edna Street
Although the conditions of the first home on Edna Street is fairly evident to those passing by, 811 Edna St. can hardly be seen due to an overgrown treeline that obstructs the vision of anyone passing through.
Landry said, however, that the problems were similar for both structures.
“The front porch is falling down and the windows were broken,” he said.
Johnson-Reid said constituents have contacted here about both homes on Edna Street on multiple occasions.
“I get calls about them all the time,” she said.
1612 Brian Street
The mobile home on Brian Street is located off of Fontelieu Drive in District 4, and contains overgrown grass along with obvious structural damage to the home.
“It’s falling apart,” Landry said about the structure. “The windows are busted, the sidings coming apart in some spots.”
Councilwoman Deidre Ledbetter, who oversees the district, said she was ready for the property to be dealt with.
“It needs to go,” Ledbetter said.