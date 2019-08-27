Mobile home park solid waste collection leads Iberia Parish Council agenda

The Iberia Parish Council will revisit two issues Wednesday night during what otherwise looks to be a relatively light regular meeting agenda.
One of the two primary issues to be addressed is the question of solid waste collection for residents of mobile home parks in the parish. The parish’s mobile home park ordinance, which was passed in 2017, changed the way in which the parish would collect trash from residents of the parks, even though the residents pay the same half-cent sales tax for garbage services as residents of traditional homes.
Under the ordinance, mobile home parks were designated commercial establishments. That would make the owners of those parks responsible for their own garbage services, unlike residential trash customers who receive the service under the parish’s solid waste collection contract. Under the ordinance, parish-provided garbage pickup would have ceased for the parks.
A lawsuit was filed prior to the ordinance going into effect on Oct. 1, 2017, claiming the ordinance denied residents of equal protection under the Louisiana and U.S. constitutions. 16th Judicial District Judge Curtis Sigur issued an injunction preventing the parish from changing its trash collection procedure for the parks until an equitable solution could be reached.
The council will also address regulations for “flag lots,” which are irregularly shaped pieces of property. One piece is a long, thin “pole” that serves as a street frontage and access for the larger portion of property, usually located a short distance from the road.
Because the survey plat of such properties often look like a flag flying from a flagpole, they are known colloquially as flag lots.
The council discussed the lots earlier this summer, but sent the issue back to the Planning and Zoning Department for more information before making a decision.
In other business, the council is scheduled to:
• Amend the Airport Authority budget to correct the amount of a grant award to $338,676.
• Amend the Recreation and Playground budget to transfer $5,804 for maintenance personnel, credit $38,000 in additional day camp revenues and $18,002 in additional day camp expenditures, and $25,600 in repairs and maintenance from Tropical Storm Barry.
• Amend the Sewerage District No. 1 budget to provide $100,000 for a new electrical cabinet, $60,000 for contractor call out duties, $50,000 for pump out services and sludge trucks following Tropical Storm Barry, and $40,000 for emergency needs.
• Amend the Tourist Commission budget to credit $100,000 received from the BP oil spill fund and use $40,000 building maintenance and repairs.
The council will vote on a resolution of condolence early in tits meeting for the family of former Gov. Kathleen Babineaux Blanco, who died on Aug. 18.
The Iberia Parish Council will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the council meeting room on the fourth floor of the Iberia Parish Courthouse, 300 Iberia St.