Mobile home park electrical service issue again on agenda

ST. MARTINVILLE — The St. Martinville City Council will once again revisit issues with the electrical service at the Evangeline Mobile Home Park in two separate items on Monday night’s agenda.
Mayor Pro Tem Craig Prosper will lead a discussion of the work needed to bring the city’s power poles and infrastructure up to code as well as the work that park owner Mark Brignac will have to undertake to bring the infrastructure of the park itself up to code.
The inadequate power supply for the park, along with easement encroachments and rotting poles, have been under discussion between Brignac and the council since the middle of 2018.
Mayor Melinda Mitchell also added a discussion to the meeting agenda to allow a trailer to be hooked up to a new power pole in the park that Brignac had initially said was being installed for a security light.
When Brignac requested a permit for the power pole earlier this year, it was permitted for a security light. When Brignac had a 200 amp service installed on the pole, however, Public Works Supervisor Brian Touchet had the line disconnected because it had not been permitted for a trailer, only a light.
Brignac had argued that he was putting in the higher-amperage box because he was “thinking forward.”
Mitchell’s item describes the connection of the trailer as a “hardship issue.”
In other action, the council is scheduled to:
• Consider a request from Kiwanis to use Magnolia Park for a Car Show and Pepper Festival in 2020.
• Discuss a dilapidated structure located at the corner of Buchanan and Labbe streets owned by Crappy to Happy.
• Consider naming of the swimming pool and splash pad the ‘Edna Landry Swimming Complex.’
• Hear a complaint from Maurice Smith
• Discuss new utility procedures
Approve writing off of uncollectible utility bills.
• Discuss a plan for a mobile structure to be placed in Adam Carlson Park.
Approve pay grades adjustments for Public Works employees.
• Approve moving $5,000 from the St. Martinville Police Department’s Traffic Enforcement Fund to the Narcotic Fund.
• Approve SMPD promotions resulting from civil service exams
Discuss the purchase/lease of an automobile for Mithcell.
The St. Martinville City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday evening in the city council meeting room of City Hall, 120 New Market St. in St. Martinville.