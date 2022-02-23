The Sunday mobile home fire in New Iberia that resulted in the death of a 6-year-old boy began in a bedroom where the boy was last seen, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
At around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Iberia Fire Department District No. 1 went to the 2200 block of Hunter Drive in response to a mobile home fire.
Six children, ages ranging from infant to school-age, and two adults were in the mobile home at the time of the fire. All occupants, except the 6-year-old boy, were able to escape from the home. First responders were able to rescue the boy from outside of the home. The boy was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment but later died from his injuries.
State Fire Marshal deputies learned that some of the children noticed evidence of fire coming from a bedroom where the boy was last seen. Following an assessment of the scene, deputies determined that the fire did begin in the bedroom where the boy was pulled from.
While the official cause of the fire remains undetermined as of Wednesday, investigators are unable to rule out the possibility of the child contributing to a potential accidental cause, the State Fire Marshal’s Office said.
Deputies confirmed the home did not have working smoke alarms.
Smoke alarms are a proven tool to alert residents to a fire danger in order to escape safely, even in a mobile home, the Fire Marshal’s Office said.
For those who need assistance obtaining home smoke alarms, Operation Save-A-Life is a program that partners with local fire departments to install smoke alarms for free. To learn more about Operation Save-A-Life, visit the State Fire Marshal’s Office website at lasfm.org.