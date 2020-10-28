MLK Jr. Center, Cyr-Gates Community Center slated both to get new roofs

Two buildings owned by the city of New Iberia are in the process of getting new roofs following exterior work that had previously been done for both of them.
The Martin Luther King Jr. Center at West End Park and the Cyr-Gates Community Center at New Iberia City Park are both slated to receive funding for new roofs after the measure was approved by the New Iberia City Council earlier this month.
Mayor Freddie DeCourt said the project is being funded by a mixture of capital outlay money that will be received as well as extra money that was budgeted for the project.
“They’re tricky roofs,” DeCourt said at the Oct. 6 City Council meeting. “They’re flat roofs, they’re metal roofs, they’re a big combination of all kinds of roofs and we’ve had nothing but continuous problems since I’ve been here.”
Both roofs have had plenty of deferred maintenance conducted on them by the public works department, and exterior painting has also been conducted for the Cyr-Gates and West End centers.
DeCourt said the plan is to continue to do interior work for both centers, but before that can be accomplished there needs to be new roofs placed on both buildings.
“We want to do the interior but first we’ve got to have new roofs,” he said. “We need new roofs before we can do the interior, it wouldn’t make any sense if we didn’t.”
The City Council unanimously voted to authorize the mayor to enter into a contract with local architect Paul Allain to begin working on the project. The cost of the services are $70,650.