People in the vicinity of Pershing Street Saturday afternoon may have been confused as to whether a Mardi Gras parade had been scheduled early this year as vehicles, dancers and even the Westgate High School band slowly marched from Star Pilgrim Baptist Church to Hopkins Street.
The event was actually the kick off celebration of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday as A New Chapter/PUSH held a march up Pershing Street that passed the Iberia Parish Courthouse and had an atmosphere similar to a Mardi Gras celebration rather than a church service.
The Rev. Wilfred Johnson said this was the third year that A New Chapter/PUSH had held a celebration in memory of Dr. King’s life and legacy, and local residents excitedly got out of their homes or parked at the Iberia Parish Courthouse to watch the marchers and dancers, and may have even gotten a throw or two if they were at the right spot.
The event was just the precursor to the main event, however. When those participating got to the intersection of Hopkins and Robertson streets, chairs were set up for those wanting to be part of the main program which featured guest speakers who talked about the history and meaning of the MLK holiday.
Johnson also introduced Judge Roger Hamilton as the grand marshal for the event, as well as the many pastors, social groups and volunteers who helped make the event as successful as it was.
“We’re here today for our MLK celebration, this is an annual event and as you can see we get bigger and bigger to honor this great man who blazed a path for so many Americans,” Johnson said.
A New Chapter PUSH is a ministerial organization that focuses on ministering to those affected by crime or tragedy. Recently, the organization has also tackled the issue of voting rights in minority communities and regularly helps organize civic causes in Iberia Parish.
The MLK holiday will continue this week, with the city of New Iberia putting on an event Monday to dedicate Hopkins Street to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and will feature a ceremony as well as special guests.
Also on Monday, the city of Franklin will be playing host to its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Motorcade which will be held at the St. Mary Parish Courthouse Square at noon.
The event takes place at noon and will celebrate the holiday via a motorcycle assembly at the courthouse.
Other events will be taking place throughout the Teche Area, including marches, speaking events and other organizations promoting the holiday.