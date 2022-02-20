Mitchell wants to use experience as mayor to help city

Please give a brief background of your professional or governmental experience.
My background of professional and governmental experience includes my previous employment with multiple Louisiana State Governmental Agencies such as Louisiana Child Support Enforcement, Louisiana Medicaid, Louisiana Office of Family Support and Louisiana Child Protection Services.
I was employed with the State of Louisiana effective June 1998 – January 2010 when I resigned to seek the office of Mayor in the City of St. Martinville. Throughout the 12 years of public services, I was promoted four times which allowed me to gain much experience in government and working closely with the public.
Effective July 1, 2018, I was elected as the first African-American female mayor in the city of St. Martinville. I am currently governing this great city. I continue to gain much knowledge and experience through networking with Louisiana Municipal Association, mayors from various municipalities and many other professionals. Communications, hands-on, and day to day operations allows me to excel in this position.
Why did you decide to run for St. Martinville mayor?
It was through prophecy that I initially ran for the office of mayor in the City of St. Martinville in January 2010. Although I was not elected at that time, I continued to persevere. On April 28, 2018, the vision came to pass when I was elected. Although the term is coming to a close, there’s still work to be explored and completed. Despite COVID-19, hurricanes and many other challenges faced, we’ve endured and persevered. With the help and support of the people of St. Martinville, I would like to continue pursuing the work ahead with great integrity.
What changes are you hoping to implement if elected?
If elected, there are some changes and projects I’m hoping to complete and/or implement with the assistance of the city councils. These changes include electrical system upgrades, the city of St. Martinville Safety Program, drainage projects, sewer system upgrades, economic/community development, youth program revitalization and fire hydrant upgrades.
The Highway 31 overlay (currently pending), creation of a St. Martinville Master Plan, splash pad, festival grounds waterfront development and development of an infrastructure committee are others to name a few.
As you can see, many projects are currently pending. With the help and support of the citizens of St. Martinville, we can continue to move these projects forward.
What distinguishes you from the other candidates?
There are many characteristics that distinguish me from other candidates. First, I am the incumbent in this upcoming mayoral election which promotes my name recognition. I am a native of St. Martinville. Through many challenges, I’ve gained much experience as mayor of this great city within the past years. My networking skills and techniques allow easier access to resources. I’ve built a relationship with many municipal mayors, Louisiana Municipal Associations, elected officials from all levels, business owners, professionals and citizens throughout my years of presiding as the mayor of St. Martinville. I have an open door policy which gives the citizens of St. Martinville access to the mayor’s office when needed. I am a people person, dedicated and dependable. I would love to continue being an asset to the beautiful city of St. Martinville and the people who live, work and raise their family here at a place called home.