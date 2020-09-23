ST. MARTINVILLE — Mayor Melinda Mitchell has set a town hall for Oct. 17 to discuss proposed amendments to the city’s charter that would set term limits for all elected officials and make the mayor’s position a part-time job.
Mitchell vowed to veto the amendment to the status of the mayor immediately upon it being introduced, saying that a 2014 amendment to the Lawrason Act, which establishes the baselines for municipal governments in the state, allowed her to veto legislation even though that authority is not laid out in the city’s charter.
That amendment said that any powers not addressed in the charter were available to the mayor.
City Legal Counsel Allan Durand advised Mitchell that the Lawrason Act did not apply in this case because the city’s charter is not silent on the mayor’s role in the legislative process, specifying that the mayor’s role was to cast the deciding vote in the event of a tie.
Louisiana Municipal Association Executive Director John Gallagher said that attorneys with the organization had spoken with Mitchell about her concerns.
“She called,” Gallagher said. “When people have questions, we do chat with them to explain some of the intricacies.”
He said the change allowing for mayors to use reserved powers, to the best of his knowledge, had not yet been tested in court.
Mitchell has already twice tried to get the council to vote to revoke the city’s charter, instead reverting to government under the Lawrason Act. In recent months, she has called for such a move publicly in town halls and in radio interviews. She has also lobbied for support from legislators behind the scenes, saying that she needs “more power.”
Calls and emails to the state Attorney General’s office asking for clarification on the application of the Lawrason Act in cities with charters have not yet received an answer.
As of Wednesday afternoon, a site for the town hall meeting had not been selected. Calls to Mitchell for comment have not yet been returned.
During Monday night's meeting, she said she would be taking the issue to court.