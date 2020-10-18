At Issue

What’s the latest issue?

The St. Martinville City Council has passed an amendment to the city’s charter to pay the mayor on a part-time basis at the beginning of the next term. Current Mayor Melinda Mitchell said she would veto the measure, which the city’s legal counsel has said is not a power the mayor can wield under the current charter.

What’s the next step?

The council requested the issue be sent to the 16th Judicial District Court for an order to clarify the issue. Mitchell is using the council’s action to ramp up her attempts to have the city’s charter overturned in favor of the state’s Lawrason Act, which sets up a strong mayor-board of aldermen type government.

Will that happen?

Before any change to the charter is made, it has to either go to the state legislature for approval, which is where the latest amendments the council approved are heading. If there is an attempt to go under the Lawrason Act, it would require an initiative to place it on a ballot to be voted on by the people of St. Martinville first. A third option, creating a home rule charter, would also require a vote of the people, as well as months of commission hearings to hammer out what that government would look like.