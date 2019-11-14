ST. MARTINVILLE — As of a special city council meeting Wednesday afternoon, the mayor of St. Martinville will no longer draw her $800 per month car allowance, opting to use a city vehicle instead of her own personal automobile.
The only problem is that the current vehicle assigned to the mayor — a white pick-up truck that former Mayor Thomas Nelson used — is not to current Mayor Melinda Mitchell’s liking. So the council will be discussing the purchase of a new vehicle at Monday night’s regular council meeting.
“You were given a vehicle,” District 1 Councilman Mike fuselier said. “There’s a $26,000 white pickup truck right out back. I can show you how to get in it if you want.”
“No, I know how to do that,” Mitchell said. “Every mayor as far back as I can remember had a vehicle of their choice.”
“You had that choice last year,” Mayor Pro Tem Craig Prosper said. “You chose to take the $800 allowance instead. Because of that, we did not put a new vehicle in the budget.”
The special meeting was called to discuss the status of Mitchell’s automobile insurance coverage. When she was sworn into office in June 2018, Mitchell decided to take the monthly car allowance instead of a city-provided vehicle. At the time, she was informed that she would have to provide the city proof that she carried sufficient insurance, in this case $100,000 for a single bodily injury and $300,000 total bodily injury coverage per incident.
As of Wednesday, despite several requests for the information — and an offer from the city’s legal council to handle the issue for her — Mitchell had still not provided the documentation.
John Caro with Brown and Brown, the city’s insurer, was on hand to explain the limits of the city’s automobile insurance policy. According to Caro, the policy would cover any crash involving a city vehicle or a city employee using their own vehicle, but only after the employee’s insurance was used as the primary policy.
Caro also said that the “hired but not owned” vehicle policy would also cover the city’s liability if the driver was uninsured, but would not cover any damage to the vehicle or other costs against the driver.
“This policy is to protect the city,” Caro said. He also advised that the city should have a policy of keeping any employees who drive as part of their work have their insurance information on file with the administration.
District 4 Councilman Juma Johnson interpreted Caro’s explanation to mean that city employees did not need to carry their own insurance.
“So we do not need to see their proof of insurance if the city policy covers us,” Johnson said. “Is that what we are worried about, the liability to the city?”
Prosper clarified the statement.
“No, what we are worried about is making sure the city can secure insurance coverage,” Prosper said. “If we do not have a system to make sure our drivers are insured, we will not be able to get insurance coverage. It’s illegal for them not to have insurance, and our rates will go up if we do not have a plan for this.”
Prosper added that the city’s auditor also said that, although it is not a state law, allowing employees to operate vehicles while conducting city business without their own insurance could result in an audit finding.
“Ok, if that is a requirement, then we have to do it,” Johnson said.
Mitchell asked the council for a motion to rescind her auto allowance and provide for a new vehicle for the mayor.
“We checked the Blue Book value on the truck, and it is $26,000,’ she said. “We also checked on lease prices and there are two options that would work.”
Mitchell’s options were in the $400 a month range. Fuselier offered instead that the city purchase a vehicle through the state procurement program rather than lease one.
“I found four vehicles that would work,” he said.
Prosper noted that because the agenda for the special meeting dealt only with the car allowance, any move to purchase a vehicle would have to wait for Monday’s regular meeting.
The council passed a motion to rescind the automobile allowance, 3-1, with Johnson voting against.