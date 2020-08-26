Mitchell, Hill selected for SBC preseason team

LAFAYETTE — A pair of former Teche Area football stars have earned recognition.
Former Erath High star running back Elijah Mitchell and Catholic High defensive tackle Zi’Yon Hill were both selected to the Sun Belt Conference 2020 Preseason All-SBC Football teams on Tuesday. The duo were two of 10 players from the University of Louisiana to receive such honors.
The Ragin’ Cajun trio of Mitchell, linebacker Joe Dillon and punter Rhys Burns all earned first-team honors. Quarterback Levi Lewis, running back Trey Ragas, offensive lineman Max Mitchell, O’Cyrus Torrence, defensive tackle Hill and defensive back-return specialist Eric Garror received second-team honors.
The All-SBC Preseason football teams were voted on by the 10 SBC head football coaches and selected media representatives.
App State senior quarterback Zac Thomas was tabbed as the Preseason Offensive Player of the Year while Troy’s junior linebacker Carlton Martial meanwhile was voted as the Preseason Defensive Player of the Year.
Mitchell is coming off a junior season in which he led the Ragin’ Cajuns in rushing yards (1,147), carries (198), and rushing touchdowns (16). Mitchell earned second-team All-SBC honors last season — the second consecutive season he had accomplished that feat.
Hill played in 12 games last season while recording 53 tackles, 2.5 sacks and recovered two fumbles. Hill earned second-team All-SBC honors in 2019.
UL Lafayette and App State were picked to repeat as division champions with the Mountaineers winning the SBC East and the Ragin’ Cajuns taking the SBC West. App State was also selected to win the overall championship.