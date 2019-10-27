Mitchell decries lack of respect from St. Martinville City Council

ST. MARTINVILLE — In two media appearances last week, St. Martinville Mayor Melinda Mitchell and her husband, Lawrence “Nanny” Mitchell, decried what she called a lack of respect from her city council, gave their take on several controversies that have swirled around her administration, and called for residents to throw out the city’s special legislative charter in favor of a strong mayor-weak council form of government.
Mayor Mitchell addressed her ongoing issues with payment of utility bills at her home in a segment on a Lafayette television station Wednesday evening. She told a reporter for KLFY that she had never had extensions to pay her bill late at her home.
“I do agree I was a few days late, but no, I have never granted myself extensions as far as the light bill,” she said. Billing ledgers received through a public records request earlier this year, however, show the Mitchell residence consistently in arrears since before she was sworn into office in June, 2018. The past due balance peaked that summer at $1,450.
The service for the residence was never disconnected.
Lawrence Mitchell also spoke out about his legal entanglements during the last year, which saw him in court several times.
“There’s been a lot of heat on me, too,” he said. “I’ve been to jail three times for nothing.”
The “nothing” Mitchell referred to is an active restraining order placed against him after he threatened to kill Mayor Pro Tem Craig Prosper while standing in front of St. Martinville Police Chief Ricky Martin, yelling at Prosper on Martin’s cell phone. Mitchell was arrested on three occasions for violating the order. His most recent court date was last month, when he had to appear before 16th Judicial District Court Judge Lewis Pitman because his court costs and legal fees had not been paid on time.
The restraining order will remain in place until March, 2020, unless Prosper files a motion to extend it.
Earlier that day, during a 40-minute interview on a Lafayette radio station Wednesday morning with Khadijah Rashad, Melinda Mitchell solicited help from Rashad and listeners to get St. Martinville voters to start an initiative to bring the city government under the Lawrason Act, which is a general template for municipal governments. Under the act, the mayor maintains control of most day-to-day decisions for the municipality, to include hiring and firing decisions for the city.
St. Martinville is currently governed under a special legislative charter which provides for a weak mayor-strong council form of government. Under that system, the mayor recommends actions and the council votes to either approve or deny the actions. Under the weak mayor system, the mayor still has the power to veto actions, which the council would then have to reconsider.
“The charter, it represents weak mayor, strong council,” Mitchell said. “The council has most of the say-so. We do have five council (members), and most of the time I think the same three are voting in a majority, it’s hard for me to get anything passed because of the three-two vote. A lot of other municipalities, they are governed by the Lawrason Act. The Lawrason Act is more of a strong mayor, weak council. So the mayor has more control over the day to day, the budget, things of that nature.
“So that’s what I’m liking,” Mitchell said.
When a former city employee, Shekinah Hines, called in, Melinda Mitchell and Rashad asked her to research getting a petition started. Later in the interview, Rashad, a Lafayette resident, offered to help start the petition herself and bring it to the city council’s next meeting on Nov. 4 to solicit signatures.
“I don’t know why the charter has worked fine for a lot of previous mayors, and there have been a lot of them, but now it is a problem,” Prosper said.
District 1 City Councilman Mike Fuselier said he thinks the desire for more power on Mitchell’s part stems from a misunderstanding of how the government works, and how mayors and councils have had to negotiate consensus over the years.
“We’ve always had debate, always had disagreements,” Fuselier said. “Mayor Mitchell came in not knowing the charter, not understanding the system. She thought she could make these sweeping changes, and she couldn’t. That’s her frustration.”
The city’s legislative charter and the Lawrason Act were passed within months of each other in 1898. The Lawrason Act was revised in the 1980s to allow municipalities to have some other powers not specifically ordered in the original document. But for cities governed under the act, changes can be made at the state level to alter the operation of local governments. Municipalities are also limited to the powers granted through the act or the state government.
Chartered governments, on the other hand, have the authority to exercise any power and perform any function necessary to manage their affairs not denied under general law or the state’s constitution. They also allow the citizens of the municipality to choose how they are governed, whether with a strong mayor, weak mayor or even no mayor, as in a council-city manager form of government.
Fuselier said he prefers the current government model in St. Martinville because it is more resilient and allows more stability from administration to administration.
“The fact that we have a constitutional republic is what has kept our nation strong,” Fuselier said. “What we have now is a system that mirrors that, with checks and balances on each side.”
Of the approximately 300 municipalities in Louisiana, there are 25 cities which operate under special legislative charters, including St. Martinville. About 35 other cities are governed under home rule charters, including four — New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Lafayette and Houma — which have city-parish home rule charters.
The other 80 percent, about 240, are governed under the Lawrason Act. Most of those are smaller villages and towns. No city which has received a charter, either legislative or home rule, has ever returned to the Lawrason Act for its government model.
During the radio interview, Lawrence Mitchell warned young people to stay out of trouble.
“I go to court, I spent a ton of money,” he said. “Do the right thing because those people want to put you in the system. They want to take your money, they want to take your life. It’s bad out there now. All the way down to the district attorney.”
Without skipping a beat, he also spoke about city hall employees, making several accusations against city workers.
“They stole my truck. Nothing has been done,” Lawrence Mitchell said, apparently referring to a day when a city employee moved his truck from a no parking zone to a proper parking space in front of city hall. “They steal money from city hall. Nothing has been done. They still have their jobs. Still walking in the back with the money. And you’re all over the world. But nothing has been done. It’s OK, it’s fine. But I can go to make peace in St. Martinville when they’re doing the wrong thing, but I go to jail for that situation. When I report it, I went to jail. Then I got to face a court date. That’s the sort of thing that is going on in St. Martinville the constituents don’t know.”
Melinda Mitchell also spoke about her utility bill issue during the interview. She said her latest late payment was the result of a bad meter.
“The last bill was for $727.50,” Melinda Mitchell said. “My husband said, ‘Mel have them go read the meter.’ So I was a few days late, but I did pay the late fee. And they made a big stink about that.”
A check with the St. Martinville Electric Department shows that when they received a complaint about the bill for the Mitchell’s residence, a new meter was installed. The clerk said there was no indication whether the previous meter was reading correctly or not.
Melinda Mitchell also claimed several times during the interview that she wanted to bring transparency to the city government. And during her administration, many records have been made available from various city departments. But multiple requests for copies of documents regarding various issues from the mayor’s office, including queries for keyword searches of emails and text messages, have never been fulfilled.
The administration’s reply in each case has been that there are no records responsive to the requests.