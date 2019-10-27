Mitchell decries lack of respect from St. Martinville City Council

Fact Check

Fact check of statements from Melinda Mitchell’s media appearances last week:

1. “This charter been written over 200 years ago…”

The St. Martinville special legislative charter was enacted in April, 1898. The Lawrason Act was passed three months later, in July, 1898.

2. “I have never granted myself extensions as far as the light bill.”

The bill for the Mitchell residence has not had a clear balance since before Melinda Mitchell was sworn into office. The account has not been disconnected, even when the balance was at $1,450 last August.

3. “I will not cheat, and I will not lie.”

See previous entry.

4. “I want to be transparent.”

Although many records have been made available from various city departments, multiple requests for copies of the mayor’s emails and text messages have never been fulfilled. The administration reply in each case has been that there are no records responsive to the requests.

5. “I don’t get three votes on anything.”

The council reaches consensus on many items, often voting unanimously in favor of resolutions and ordinances. Two items of note that did go in Mitchell’s favor were her request to change auditing firms and her selection of Shedrick Berard as chief administrative officer — against the auditor’s recommendation. Berard resigned in April, five months later, precipitating the need for a complete overhaul of the city’s finances that is only now being completed.