Law enforcement officers, with help from an Amber Alert and multiple watchful residents, rescued a young girl allegedly abducted from her home Sunday afternoon.
A bus driver working her route in St. Martin Parish first called in a report that a vehicle fitting the description of the gray Nissan Altima was parked in a field in St. Martin Parish. Moments later, the driver of a Pelican Waste truck on its morning rounds made another call, stopping the truck on the side of the road to prevent the suspect’s vehicle from driving off.
A St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s deputy who happened to be in the area met the driver while he was still on the phone with the dispatcher. The deputy dispatched on the call arrived less than five minutes later.
Michael Sereal, 33, of New Iberia, a convicted child predator, was arrested and charged with aggravated kidnapping of a child and failure to register as a sex offender. He is being held without bond in the Iberia Parish Jail.
Racing against time
For almost 17 hours, 10-year-old Jalisa Lassalle was missing. New Iberia Police Department officers and investigators were on the scene in the 1400 block of Fulton Street early Sunday afternoon, talking with family members to develop evidence to help find Lassalle.
The first release from the department went out to the Louisiana State Police and to the media just before 7 p.m. Less than half an hour later, LSP had amplified the message, sending out an endangered/missing child advisory.
At that time, police had a general description of Sereal and of his vehicle, a gray Honda or Nissan, along with a description and photo of Lassalle. There was also a witness account of Lassalle getting into the car with Sereal.
According to LSP, Sereal was an acquaintance of Lassalle’s family.
A checkered background
Sereal was arrested in March, 2006, for the forcible rape of a 14-year-old girl, along with charges of simple burglary and failure to appear. He was sentenced to 10 years at hard labor, but the sentence was suspended. He instead was given five years probation. In 2007, after he admitted to violating that probation, the original 10-year sentence was reinstated, but with all but six months suspended.
The next year, in 2008, he violated his probation. This time, Sereal was sentenced to six years at hard labor.
Once released, he was again arrested in January 2016 on charges of failing to register as a sex offender and failure to pay his sex offender registration fee. He was again arrested in October 2019 for failing to register as a sex offender. He failed to appear for a hearing and had an arrest warrant issued, which was rescinded on January 27.
He was scheduled for another hearing on the failure to register charge in March.
Amber issues
When enough information had been gathered Sunday to identify Sereal’s vehicle and an arrest warrant was issued for Sereal, LSP pushed the Level II Child Endangerment alert to an Amber Alert. It was the first Amber Alert LSP had issued since November 2018.
“We were on the phone with the SVU (Special Victim’s Unit) when it got bumped up to an Amber Alert,” explained Thomas Gossen, the public information officer for LSP’s Troop I. “We’ve only sent 17 Amber Alerts since 2000.”
The Amber Alert system is much more intensive than a Level II alert. The Amber Alert system sends the message to cell phones, portable devices, message boards, gaming systems and other places in a blast of information designed to be ubiquitous.
The alert was sent at about 11:25, Gossen said. But even though the system sent a message confirming the alert, there was no alert received on the phones in the LSP office.
“My phone didn’t go off, the lieutenant’s phone didn’t go off,” Gossen said.
Another alert was sent. Another receipt confirming the alert was received. But still no alert arrived.
The alert would be attempted five times before the staff reached out to the Center for Exploited and Missing Children, trying to seek a solution. The center sent the alert out over its network on behalf of LSP around 1:30 a.m.
Gossen said that the issues with the State Police system are still being investigated.
A successful conclusion
The alert, for all of the starts and stops to get it out the door in the early morning hours, worked. Five hours after it was sent the bus driver tip was received and officers dispatched to the location. Moments later the Pelican Waste truck driver, Dion Merrick, would call in his report of the vehicle and stay on the scene until police arrived.
“People act like they see stuff but they don’t want to say nothing. But she’s safe now. Thank God man, because I got a little girl. I’m on my job doing what I got to do,” Merrick said on a Facebook Live video he recorded of the conclusion to the search for the missing girl.
“I just saved that little girl’s life, bro,” Merrick said on the video as Sereal was being arrested in the background. “Thank God, bro. They got him now.”