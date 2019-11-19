Missing fisherman’s body recovered Monday

The body of a missing fishermen was recovered Monday, according to the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Robert Thibodeaux Sr. of New Iberia was reported missing on Nov. 7 when he failed to return home from a fishing trip near Marsh Island.
The IPSO, St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office, state Wildlife and Fisheries and Coast Guard conducted an extensive search for Thibodeaux.
Thibodeaux’s overturned boat was found between Cypremort Point and Marsh Island but he was not with the boat. A local fisherman spotted a body this morning and notified the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office. The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit recovered the body and he was identified by family members.