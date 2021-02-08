The missing 10-year-old juvenile who police issued an Amber Alert for earlier this morning has been found safe.
Louisiana State Police confirmed that the juvenile had been located this morning in St. Martin Parish, and was being evacuated by medical personnel. LSP confirmed that a subject was taken into custody for the disappearance as well.
A social media video was posted early this morning of a Pelican Waste and Debris driver who said that he saw the vehicle that was posted by police for Teche Area residents to be on the lookout for.
The emotional video shows the arrest of a man along with the Pelican driver excitedly remarking that the girl was safe.
The 10-year-old, identified as Jalisa Lassalle, was reported missing from a family member's residence between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday.
An arrest warrant was issued for Michael Sereal for aggravated kidnapping in connection with Lassalle's abduction. LSP said Sereal is an acquaintance of the Lassalle family.
Sereal was listed as driving a silver 2021 Nissan Altima, the car that was identified by the Pelican driver in the social media video posted.
The NIPD confirmed that Sereal was arrested and taken into custody for aggravated kidnapping.