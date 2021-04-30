A minor item during the Iberia Parish Council’s Finance Committee hearing Wednesday evening gave some clues to a potential multi-million dollar industry looking to locate in the parish.
The agenda item referenced a resolution to show support for an industrial property tax exemption for “Project Shoulder.” That exemption would be for 10 years and would provide the business an exemption from 80 percent of its property taxes during that time.
Project Shoulder, however, does not exist. It is a pseudonym, one which state economic development officials create for a prospective industry while it is still in the decision phase of finding a new location so it can maintain confidentiality.
The business in question, according to Parish Legal Counsel Andy Shealy, is a manufacturer which uses “a by-product from one industry to create an alternate fuel source,” as he said during the presentation.
He went on to say that the business, if it chooses to locate in Iberia Parish, would construct a $70 million facility, employ 125 workers and create a payroll of about $9 million a year.
The tax exemption would provide the business with about $2 million in relief, while the parish would still collect approximately $400,000 annually in tax from the site.
“You would give up $1.7 to 2 million that you are not getting now anyway,” Shealy said. “And you would collect about $400,000 in taxes plus all of the additional benefits of having this employer locate here.”
The decision on where the industry will locate is expected to be made in the next month or so, Shealy said.
The council passed the resolution out of committee with a unanimous second as a show of solidarity and support.