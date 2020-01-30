FRANKLIN — The St. Mary Parish Levee District held a ceremonial ground breaking Wednesday, to announce the construction of an $11.4 million flood control structure, which will be designed to thwart storm surges from entering Bayou Teche from the Charenton Canal.
Tim Matte, the St Mary levee board director, said most of the storm water drainage of the surrounding area to the northeast drains through the Charenton Canal into the Gulf of Mexico. But storm surge travels north through the Charenton Canal into the bayou during hurricane season.
“This project will reduce the risk. Once it begins working it will have retention capacity for a 25-year rain event, while also providing flood risk reduction for a 10-foot storm surge,” Matte said.
To further combat rainfall events in the basin, flow-through pipes will be provided in the flood wall, allowing the rainwater to escape when the water elevation outside the gate is lower than the water elevation inside the gate.
St. Mary Parish President David Hanagriff said the concept has been “a long-time coming. Generations have been waiting for this.”
He said that in aftermath of Hurricane Ike, more than 1,000 homes were flooded along Bayou Teche, from Franklin to Centerville, even Verdunville.
Matte said the state Department of Transportation and Development’s Statewide Flood Control Program is funding 90 percent of the project. The district will pick up the remainder of the cost.
“The structure will provide protection from the Charenton Drainage Canal to the Wax Lake Outlet, along Bayou Teche or a population of 13,500 people,” he said.
The structure features a steel flood gate that will be 84 feet long and 40 feet wide, with a height of 19 feet. It will have a navigation opening of 75 feet.
“This doesn’t mean you can stay home and not evacuate. What this means is that we will protect your property,” Matte said.
Aptim Environmental & Infrastructure LLC of Baton Rouge designed the structure and SeaLevel Construction of Thibodaux will build it. Matte said SeaLevel will work with local partners including Tyler Construction of Franklin and Bollinger Shipyards in Amelia.
Sam Jones, former longtime Mayor of Franklin and former District 50 State Representative, said the flood control structure will “virtually put a ring of storm surge protection around Franklin.”
Jones said the DOTD Flood Control Program was started by former Gov. Dave Treen in the 80s.
Now a special assistant to Gov John Bel Edwards, Jones said he has received nothing but accolades from the DOTD on how well the proposal for the flood control structure was written.