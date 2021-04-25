Miller becomes third-generation McDonald’s franchise owner

A New Iberia business empire cemented its success after Haley Miller joined the ranks of McDonald’s owner/operators, becoming the third generation of her family to take up a career in the franchise.
Miller joins the group of business professionals running the largest and most successful quick service restaurant franchise in history.
The Miller family’s connection with McDonald’s began in 1982, when Miller’s grandparents founded the first generation of Miller Ownership with their restaurant in Abbeville. Now the company operates 10 McDonald’s restaurants that Miller’s parents, Larry and Denise, currently run.
Miller Management restaurants are located in Iberia, Lafayette, St. Martin, St. Mary and Vermilion parishes.
Haley Miller kicked off the third generation of Miller Management Ownership earlier this month when McDonald’s officially approved her owner/operator status. A graduate of Catholic High, she was a standout pole vaulter for the Panther track and field team in high school. She went on to graduate with a degree in psychology from Tulane University and a masters in business administration from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
She is involved in a wide range of organizations within the McDonald’s system, including her work as a member of the Women’s Operator Network (WON), a group of female McDonald’s owner/operators responsible for advancing female voices within McDonalds.
She is also a member on the board of directors for the Southern Louisiana chapter of the Ronald McDonald House Charities, a nonprofit group dedicated to helping families with medical bills and housing.
She is also a member of the South Louisiana Regional McDonald’s Co-Op Economics Team where she studies and presents economic information and trends to other owner/operators in the region.