Millage rates, possible bond refinancing on St. Martin Parish Council committee agenda

ST. MARTINVILLE — During its Administrative/Finance Committee hearing Tuesday night, the St. Martin Parish Council is scheduled to discuss the millage rates for 2021 and possibly refinancing a 2011 bond issue.
Additionally, during its Public Works Committee hearing, the council will be discussing a proposal from the Lafayette Consolidated Government to remove spoil banks built up along the Vermilion River in St. Martin Parish.
There will also be an update on flooding issues in Lower St. Martin Parish due to the constant rain that has hammered the region over the last two weeks. On Thursday, St. Martin Parish President Chester Cedars declared a state of emergency for Lower St. Martin Parish, closing Bayou Estates Subdivision and Four Mile Bayou to all but local resident traffic and closing Adell Street, Edna Street, and Landry Road to all traffic.
“The rising river levels and recent torrential rains have the potential to cause flooding and subsequent damage in lower St. Martin Parish,” Cedars said in issuing the emergency statement. “Several preventive measures have been taken over the last several days to prepare for this event and both St. Martin Parish Government along with St. Martin Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, continue to monitor conditions in lower St. Martin Parish.”
The council is also scheduled to hear a presentation from Brooke Kaufmann about the operation of the St. Martin Parish Animal Shelter.
In other business, the committees are scheduled to discuss:
• Speeding issues on Oleste Tauzin Road in Breaux Bridge.
• Appointing Michael Formeller to the Library Board of Control to fill the unexpired term of Cramin Wiltz.
• A resolution declaring May as Official Air Quality Awareness Month in St. Martin Parish.
The St. Martin Parish Public Works Committee will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, with the Administrative/Finance Committee hearing to begin at 5 p.m. or directly after the Public Works Committee hearing.