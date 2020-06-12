Millage questions again raised by Gachassin at Iberia Parish Council meeting Wednesday

The agenda for Wednesday night’s Iberia Parish Council meeting was short, but there were still flurries of activity around the edges as council members continued to jockey for position in the coming vote over the parish’s millage rates for 2020.
During the council member announcements — usually a collection of meeting notes, upcoming chicken dinner fundraiser touts and “attaboys” to good deeds in the council districts, District 5 Councilman Warren Gachassin went off script to discuss the parish’s sales tax collections.
“The hotel/motel tax in March, was down 28 percent, then down 40 percent in April and down almost 60 percent in May,” he said. “I hope the administration is paying attention. We have to start looking forward, especially at our budget predictions. We went from 7.6 percent unemployment to 14 percent.”
The question over millages arose at the council’s last meeting. In 2019, the council maxed out all of its millages except the Library Fund millage. So there is no more room to raise the rates without going to the public for a vote. But because of increases in property values, new buildings being constructed, and other development, that same millage rate is expected to produce an additional $180,000 in 2020.
Gachassin has proposed the parish make this year’s millages “revenue neutral,” meaning they would be reduced in order to take in the same amount of revenue in 2020 as they did in 2019. He has consistently argued that the parish needs to cut spending, even though the parish’s budget has dropped some $6 million a year in lost oil revenues alone in the last four years.
None of those changes, however, address the ongoing gaping fiscal hole for road maintenance funding, nuisance property abatement and other infrastructure work needed in the parish.
Across the room, District 9 Councilman Scott Ransonet was also looking to address a message to the administration, looking for help on drainage and infrastructure issues in his district.
“Instead of being reactive, we need to be more proactive,” Ransonet said.
Parish President Larry Richard said he would be willing to meet with Ransonet to discuss his district’s needs.
In actual business, the council:
• Reappointed New Iberia City Court Judge Trey Haik as a member of the 16th Judicial District Children and Youth Planning Board, representing criminal justice, for a two-year term retroactive to Jan. 1.
• Passed resolutions of condolences to the families of Eddie Stevens Jr., former Public Works Department employee, who passed away on May 5, Lawrence “Bugsy” Daniels Jr., brother of former Council Member Maggie F. Daniels, who passed away on May 24, Mary Fay Freshley, former member of Iberia Parish School Board, who passed away on May 22, and Walter Reed Freeman, member of the Lydia Veterans Memorial Board, who passed away on May 23.