An unexpected wrinkle has the Iberia Parish Council’s Ad Hoc Millage Committee thinking creatively to find recommendations for the parish to set millages that will help parish government afford both its mandatory expenses and its other public services.
District 6 Councilwoman Natalie Broussard said the state Legislative Auditor had questioned the parish’s .76 mill tax to support the courthouse and jail. Although the millage brings in less than 15 percent of the cost of the operations, the $136,000 it generates does help defray parish costs.
“The legal counsel researched it, and we can find the original documentation, in the 1800s, setting it up,” Broussard said of the millage. “But that was when this was part of St. Martin Parish. They cannot find anything transferring the millage to Iberia Parish. Apparently they have just let it ride.”
With that millage in jeopardy, the committee had another $136,000 hole to fill in its recommendation for the council, which will set millages for the 2019 fiscal year at its meeting on May 8.
To make up the shortfall, Broussard suggested eliminating the .76-mill courthouse and jail millage, but rolling all of the other parishwide millages with the exception of the library operating fund to their maximum point.
“We can send the council a package to look at with all of the other millages, but keep the jail millage out of it,” Broussard explained. “We will have to ask the public for a millage on its own for the jail. There’s not a lot of places for us to ‘give and take’ a whole lot.”
Because almost all of the parish’s current millages are as high as they can go, raising them to their maximum would only raise the current parish millage .15 mills after the courthouse and jail millage is removed from the equation.
The next step, however, would be to propose dedicated millages to be voted on for specific uses, like the jail.
“I suggest where we need to start is asking, ‘We have all these millages — is this where we want to be?’” Broussard said. “Do we want a separate road millage? Do we want a separate jail millage? I don’t think we want to go to the voters to get a millage based on what we need now. We need to look at what we will need 10, 15 years down the road.”
If the committee proposes additional millages, and those suggestions get the 10 votes needed on the parish council to get on the ballot, they still would not be of any help for a while.
Even if we can get it turned around for the October ballot, what we are doing will not go into effect until 2020, maybe 2021,” Broussard said.
For committee member Brock Pellerin, the challenge would be to have enough time before a proposed vote to give any new millage a shot at survival.
“I think we need an ample amount of time to get out to the public and educate them on it,” he said. “I’d hate to put this on the October ballot and not have time to get out to the public on it.”
Committee Chairman Armond Schwing agreed that either new millages or a voter approval to raise existing millages will be essential if the government is to stay solvent.
“Let’s say we are going into the fund balance to the tune of $2 million a year,” Schwing said. “Then raising all the millages, including the library, this gets us to breaking even. But let’s say we are going into fund balance for $3 million a year. Then even maxing it out doesn’t get us to where we need to be.”
The committee will skip its April 17 meeting, regrouping on May 1 with additional information from the parish finance office. The committee requested that the staff prepare a list of those expenses required by state mandate and a list of those expenses that are not. Courthouse costs, jail costs, the cost of government, are all mandated. But some things the public assumes are required — like roads, drainage improvements, and recreation — are not.
“If we don’t have those — drainage, infrastructure — we can’t attract business and can’t move forward,” said Parish Legal Counsel Andy Shealy. “Roads, drainage, garbage pickup. These are things we want. But they are not required by state law. And the days of depending on state or federal funds are not there. I think that is where the public’s misconception is.”
“When we started in 2015, the general fund was busted,” Broussard said. “We did a lot of cuts and shifting, to the point where we are only down about $5,000. As far as the jail millage goes, we are busted. So we are having to go into the public buildings fund to the tune of $1 million. Beginning in 2016, we had a fund balance of $6 million there. At the end of 2019, it’s projected to be $4 million. And that’s just the public buildings fund. The bottom line is we are going into our fund balance on just about everything and maxing the millages out alone is not going to help.”