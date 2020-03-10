Milk Fund provides 140 gallons to 25 families

The Disch-DeClouet Social Service Center distributed 140 gallons of milk to 25 separate families during February as part of its Milk Fund program.
The distribution led to 60 children in the parish receiving milk as part of the program, which Director Johnny Indest said is put on cooperatively between the center and The Daily Iberian.
“While we are blessed to have the funds to provide milk to these families, rest assured that the need is greater than the supply,” Indest said. “Throughout our parish many of our neighbors struggle each month to meet their financial obligations.”
The Disch-DeClouet Social Service Center exists to help these families in their time of need with financial assistance, food and clothing.
Vital programs, such as the Milk Fund, greatly assist the Center in meeting the nutritional needs of the poor and needy of Iberia Parish.
Donations to the Milk Fund can be sent to the Daily Iberian or to the Disch-DeClouet Social Service Center and donations to the utility and rent assistance program can be sent to the Disch-DeClouet Social Service Center at 432 Bank Ave., New Iberia LA 70560 or on-line through their website: www.dischdeclouetsocialservicecenter.org.