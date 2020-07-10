Iberia Crime Stoppers presented Mike Barras’ widow with tokens of appreciation Wednesday afternoon for her late husband’s help in founding the organization and all of his subsequent work to promote it.
Laurence Barras was presented with the gavel that Barras, a New Iberia resident, used to call the meetings for Iberia Crime Stoppers in the meeting room of Community First Bank on Admiral Doyle Drive.
“It’s an appreciation for everything he’s done,” Erroll Babineaux said at the presentation. “He organized Crime Stoppers and made it everything that it is today. We can only hope we move forward in his absence.”
“I know you will,” Laurence Barras responded.
Barras was well known in the Acadiana community for his work at KLFY as a broadcaster and program manager. Barras was an instrumental figure in the formation of Iberia Crime Stoppers and served as president of the organization for the past five years. Barras died on May 28 at the age of 80.
State Rep. Beau Beaullieu, R-New Iberia, was also present at the meeting to present Laurence Barras with House Resolution 25, which commended Barras for his work in the community and expressed condolences to his family.
“There’s not many perks of being in the legislature, but one of them is being able to take care of good people whenever you can,” Beaullieu said.
Laurence Barras thanked the organization for the recognition.