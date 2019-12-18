Miguez replaces Harris as Republican chairman

BATON ROUGE — By a vote of 49-15, Rep. Blake Miguez, R-New Iberia, was elected Chairman of the Republican Delegation of the Louisiana House of Representatives.
Miguez will replace outgoing Chairman Lance Harris, R-Alexandria, who for the past seven years led House Republicans.
Miguez said Tuesday afternoon he was honored, humbled and excited to be chosen for the position, which was made final Monday evening.
“I am honored to be elected by House members as their leader of the House Republican Legislative Delegation,” Miguez said in a prepared statement. “I want to thank Rep. Harris for his years of previous leadership to our delegation.
“In this new leadership role, I will work hard along with my House colleagues to develop conservative solutions that bring prosperity to Louisiana. At 68 members and a near supermajority, Republicans have a voice that is stronger than ever in the House.”
Joining Miguez on the Executive Committee will be Rep. Mark Wright, R-Covington, as vice-chairman; Rep.-elect Michael Echols, R-Monroe, as secretary, and Rep. Rick Edmonds, R-Baton Rouge, as treasurer.
The House Republican Delegation also recently endorsed Speaker candidate Rep. Sherman Mack, R-Albany, by an overwhelming majority to lead the House for the 2020-2024 legislative term.
“I am excited at the opportunity to work with this new group of representatives to make Louisiana a better place for all our families,” Miguez said. “Together we are ready to face the hard work ahead to ensure that state government truly serves the hard-working taxpayers of Louisiana.”
Miguez won a special election on Feb. 21, 2015, to replace former state Congresswoman Simone Champagne in the House, and has been an outspoken state representative ever since. Miguez serves as the president and CEO of SeaTran Marine, and is also a competitive shooter.
The state representative is a grandmaster of the United States Practical Shooting Association and even competed in the first season of the History Channel’s marksman competition “Top Shot.”
Miguez said he will support Mack as Speaker of the House, standing alongside his delegation.
“House Republicans made history when they chose to nominate their own candidate for Speaker of the House,” Miguez said. “I stand with my delegation to support Representative Sherman Mack as the Republican endorsed candidate for Speaker of the House.
“I look forward to working with Representative Mack to help unite our party and lead Louisiana forward.”