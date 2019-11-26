Migues to be sworn in as City Marshal on steps of city hall

The city of New Iberia will have a marshal again as of this morning.
State Attorney General Jeff Landry will be in town to issue the oath of office to newly elected City Marshal Tony Migues on the front steps of City Hall at 10 a.m.
The position became open for the first time since 1979 after the death of former Marshal Vic Delcambre earlier this year.
“We haven’t had a new marshal in 40 years, so it should be interesting,” said Mayor Freddie DeCourt.
Brandon Fremin, the current U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Louisiana and a good friend of the Migues family, will also be in attendance, according to a prepared statement.
Migues has previously served as the city of New Iberia’s superintendent of Parks and Recreation for 10 years. For the past four years, Migues has worked as an investigator with the Louisiana Attorney General’s office and as a deputy with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office.
He is a Peace Officer Standards and Training certified law enforcement officer.
Migues won the marshal’s position with 57 percent of the vote in a runoff against CASA director Brett Lang.
Migues said that in case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be moved to City Park. Refreshments will be served after the ceremony.