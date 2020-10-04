Migues stresses community relations, fiscal responsibility in City Marshal’s Office

Q: Please give a brief description of your professional background and volunteer experience.
A: I’m a retired Army officer with 24 years of active duty service, retiring with the rank of major. I served as an infantry company commander during Operation Desert Storm. After retiring from the military, I proudly served as the superintendent of Parks and Recreation for the city of New Iberia for 10 years. For four years prior to being elected as your Marshal, I worked as an investigator at the Office of The Louisiana Attorney General and as a sheriff’s deputy with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office. I was elected last December and have served as your city marshal since. I am a Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) certified officer of the law. I have a bachelor’s degree in liberal arts from Regents University and an associate’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Southwestern Louisiana. I have always been extremely active with regards to community service, having served on the 911 commission and as the director of SNAP (Safety Net for Abused Persons). I am also a graduate of the inaugural class of Leadership Iberia.
Q: Why did you decide to run for marshal?
A: Having been born, raised and spending my entire life in New Iberia, New Iberia is and will always be home to me. Both my parents, Haywood and Mary Alice Migues, were lifelong New Iberians. My uncle, Ted Migues, who has always been an inspiration to me, served Iberia Parish and the state of Louisiana for over 30 years. I have a pride for this community that is generational. My wife Peggy and I reside in and raised our family in the same home that me, my two brothers and three sisters were raised in. My two sons and daughter were born and raised here, and two of my four grandchildren live here. The reason I ran for marshal and the reason I humbly ask for your vote in seeking a second term, is that I believe that I have the ability to continue to move the Marshal’s Office into the 21st century. It is my goal to make the Marshal’s Office a visible, available, accessible, resource that serves all of our community.
Q: What areas are you looking to focus on as a City Marshal?
A: The two most important duties of the Marshal’s office are courtroom security and serving process to residents involved in court proceedings. Since taking office in November, I have worked diligently to honor the promises that I made to you before being elected and I can proudly say that even with having to deal with the COVID pandemic, we are making great strides. We have implemented a computer tracking system for efficient record keeping. We have also been able to put two marked units on the road; these units were donated to the Marshal’s Office by the city.
Also, we have implemented a new security plan within the courthouse, and added radio communication capabilities between the entry checkpoint and the courtroom. Lastly, we have professionalized the office by outfitting my deputies with new uniforms so that they can be clearly identified. Another area that is very important to me is community relations, which we have been working extremely hard on. To me this means being a visible, available resource, which is out there interacting with the community. Also, and just as important is bridging the gap of misunderstanding between law enforcement and the general public. We have and will continue to work diligently towards this issue.
Q: Where would you like to see the New Iberia City Marshal’s Office improved and how would you do that?
A: I want to first and foremost thank Vic Delcambre and his family for four decades of service, Vic was a trailblazer and I’m very fortunate to follow in his path. There are many ways that improvements can be implemented in the Marshal’s Office and we have begun the process of tackling these issues head on. For example, fiscal responsibility is important to me and I will continue to look for ways to increase our ability to serve and decrease the financial obligations associated with it. I have been extremely successful in this regard, having secured donations for computers and vehicles to name a few. I will continue to seek out these partnerships if re-elected.
As I mentioned earlier, we have implemented computers into our daily routine, which allows us to more efficiently document our work and properly track the fines owed to the court. I also intend to proactively seek the large number of past due failure to appear fines owed to the court. This will produce a substantial amount of revenue which is owed to the Marshal’s Office and the city by those who have broken the law.
Q: Where do you see the Marshal’s Office moving in a positive direction and how would you add to that?
A: I’m confident that in the past year serving as your marshal, we have made many positive strides within the office. I have a hard working, dedicated staff that is committed to continuing to improve the services that are provided by the Marshals Office. I humbly ask that you allow me and my staff to continue to work to move the office forward. I believe that I have the drive, knowledge, work ethic, ability, and experience to deliver the Marshal’s Office to its full potential. I ask for your prayers and I humbly ask for your support. Vote for me Tony Migues #84. Community Changes Everything.